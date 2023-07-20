Sunrise brief: Solar jobs grow 3.5% in 2022, workforce challenges remain

People on the move: Aera Energy, Spearmint, Sungrow Power Supply, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Solar jobs grow 3.5% in 2022, workforce challenges remain IREC’s 13th annual National Solar Jobs Census shows that solar jobs were up, with California leading the way. Major challenges continue in finding workers and increasing diversity.
Autonomous robots for solar installation gain traction Installation robots are moving from test centers to the field. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and Terabase Energy recently announced key business developments.
First utility deployment of new liquid metal battery system Ambri advances collaboration with Xcel Energy for a long-duration energy storage project.
Leap raises $12 million to expand virtual power plant business The funding round was led by Standard Investments with several other investors participating.
