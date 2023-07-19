People on the move: Aera Energy, Spearmint, Sungrow Power Supply, and more.

Aera Energy LLC announced that Randy Hoyle will join the company as its first chief carbon solutions officer (CCSO). In this role, Hoyle will oversee Aera’s growing renewable and decarbonization business, helping to advance the development of carbon capture and storage and other emerging technologies.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced that Carrie Zalewski will join the organization as vice president of Markets & Transmission, a newly created role that underscores the association’s commitment to advancing clean energy through policies that ensure fair access to the electricity market for all types of energy.

In her new role, Zalewski will lead efforts to promote policies that facilitate the efficient and affordable integration of clean energy, leveraging her regulatory and legal expertise to build consensus across the aisle and across state lines.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Katie Brywater started a new position as head of people at Coast Energy

Tristan Kreager started a new position as director of sales- ESS at Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Gina Wolf started a new position as senior vice president, strategy and project development at Spearmint Energy

Jenn Rist started a new position as director- project development at Centennial

VP of Third Party Origination | Los Angeles, CAJob DescriptionAs VP of Third Party Origination, you will lead company wide strategy for channel partnership opportunities as well as develop relationships with EPC’s and third party developers in the commercial and industrial solar and battery storage space. You will lead third party strategy, manage a team of business developers, identify and establish long term partnerships and relationships with the goal of increasing project flow through the companies pipeline. Why you should apply: Competitive bonus and commission structure.

160-180,000 base salary.

Strong company culture.

Remote Opportunity. Responsibilities: Develop business development strategies in key markets.

Pursue new partnerships targeting optimal channel partners.

Lead and grow a team of third party business developers.

Establish and grow relationships with EPCs and developers to originate solar projects.

Regularly have in-person meetings with partners to ensure movement in the pipeline.

Educate channel partners on energy solutions and financing.

Negotiate agreements with development partners.

Collaborate with internal teams of engineers, legal advisors and any other third party consultants to develop strong partner solutions.

Manage contracted projects from Origination to NTP. Requirements:

5+ Years experience in business development with a proven track record of managing and development partnerships.



Strong connection pool of EPC and developers in the commercial solar space.

Understand early to mid-stage commercial solar development and third party financing.

Past experience implementing origination strategies to expand C&I Markets.

A Trustworthy, empathetic and servant-oriented leader.

Willingness to travel regularly. Including quarterly all-staff in office meets. Apply here.