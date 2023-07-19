Sunrise brief: Solar power purchase agreement pricing is finally cooling

High-voltage mini solar panel converts laser light into electricity Scientists developed a monocrystalline solar panel relying on “minicells” based on polysilicon on silicon oxide passivating contacts. The module works with laser light and can reportedly achieve a photoconversion efficiency of over 40% and an open-circuit voltage of 7 V.

The benefits and challenges in expanding local clean energy Local clean energy ownership gives residents decision-making power over the construction, operation and distribution of benefits from clean energy projects, according to a report by Institute for Local Self Reliance.

Patent violation by standardization? Judge tosses Tigo lawsuit A court ruled that the SunSpec Alliance, a trade organization setting industry standards, cannot be held liable for any patent infringement activities conducted by its members under their established standards, particularly those concerning patents previously ruled as controlled by Tigo Energy.

RWE signs 300 MW solar PPAs for Virginia utility Eight solar power purchase agreements will add more than 700,000 MWh of generation for Dominion Energy Virginia.

Fracking enables record power and flow rates for geothermal pilot project Fervo Energy employed drilling strategies from the oil and gas industry in a commercial pilot project that demonstrated round-the-clock baseload production of geothermal energy.

Solar power purchase agreement pricing is finally cooling After three years of consecutive quarterly increases to PPA prices, LevelTen Energy reports a 1% decline in prices from Q1 to Q2 in the U.S.