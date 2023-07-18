RWE signs 300 MW solar PPAs for Virginia utility

Renewable energy developer RWE announced it signed eight long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with Dominion Energy Virginia, adding 300 MW of solar capacity. The projects are expected to add enough capacity to power the equivalent of 70,000 homes in the state.
Dominion is procuring more renewable energy resources as it moves towards its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The utility serves over 2.8 million customers in Virginia.
“We’re invigorated by our ability to help Dominion move forward with a slate of projects in its home state of Virginia that reduces its carbon footprint and helps get the industry closer to achieving net zero,” said Mark Noyes, chief executive officer of RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG.
The portfolio is comprised of projects in development, construction, or commercial operations in Virginia:
- Pleasant Hill Solar: 20 MW project located in the City of Suffolk, which came online in April.
- Watlington Solar: 20 MW project located in Halifax County, which came online in June.
- Wythe County Solar: 75 MW project located in Wythe County, which is in construction and is expected to be online in 2024.
- Switchgrass Solar: 69 MW project located in Suffolk County, which is in development.
- 360 Solar: 52 MW project located in Chesterfield County, which is in development.
- Groves Solar: 15 MW project located in Westmoreland County, which is in development.
- Harrisonburg Solar: 15 MW project located in Rockingham County, which is in development.
In addition to the utility-scale projects, RWE Clean Energy signed an additional eight distributed energy resource power purchase agreements with Dominion, combining for 24 MW of capacity.
RWE Clean Energy operates a renewable energy installed capacity of 8 GW, making it among the largest in the nation. The company’s significant presence in renewables is due in part to its acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses in March 2023. The transaction was valued at $6.8 billion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.