RWE signs 300 MW solar PPAs for Virginia utility

Renewable energy developer RWE announced it signed eight long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with Dominion Energy Virginia, adding 300 MW of solar capacity. The projects are expected to add enough capacity to power the equivalent of 70,000 homes in the state.

Dominion is procuring more renewable energy resources as it moves towards its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The utility serves over 2.8 million customers in Virginia.

“We’re invigorated by our ability to help Dominion move forward with a slate of projects in its home state of Virginia that reduces its carbon footprint and helps get the industry closer to achieving net zero,” said Mark Noyes, chief executive officer of RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG.

The portfolio is comprised of projects in development, construction, or commercial operations in Virginia:

Pleasant Hill Solar: 20 MW project located in the City of Suffolk, which came online in April.

Watlington Solar: 20 MW project located in Halifax County, which came online in June.

Wythe County Solar : 75 MW project located in Wythe County, which is in construction and is expected to be online in 2024.

Switchgrass Solar : 69 MW project located in Suffolk County, which is in development.

360 Solar: 52 MW project located in Chesterfield County, which is in development.

Groves Solar: 15 MW project located in Westmoreland County, which is in development.

Harrisonburg Solar: 15 MW project located in Rockingham County, which is in development.

In addition to the utility-scale projects, RWE Clean Energy signed an additional eight distributed energy resource power purchase agreements with Dominion, combining for 24 MW of capacity.

RWE Clean Energy operates a renewable energy installed capacity of 8 GW, making it among the largest in the nation. The company’s significant presence in renewables is due in part to its acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses in March 2023. The transaction was valued at $6.8 billion.