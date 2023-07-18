Sunrise brief: Bifacial perovskites show 93% backside efficiency

Solar-plus-storage evaluated for resilience at seven Florida community health centers Solar-plus-storage systems at any of the nation’s 14,000 community health centers can keep them running through power outages, and preserve medications requiring refrigeration. A Florida study evaluated the systems’ health care value and the financial return.

EPA announces two grant opportunities for clean tech projects Two Notices of Funding Opportunities total $20 billion and aim to mobilize private capital into clean tech projects to create jobs and lower energy costs.

Lincoln Park’s first community solar program Low-income and minority communities are often most affected by extreme and damaging weather storms, as well as to indoor air pollution and higher energy costs. However, one community in Minnesota is actively working to change that.

First half 2023 total solar corporate funding increased 54% year-over-year According to Mercom’s Solar Funding report almost 25.5 GW of solar projects were acquired in the first half of the year, totaling $18.5 billion.

First Solar inks 5 GW supply deal with Energix The thin film solar module provider is now booking orders to 2030.

Massachusetts greenlights 800 MWh battery energy storage facilities The Commonwealth overruled the decisions of its own siting boards and one town’s moratoria on all solar and storage projects, paving the way for the imminent construction of two significant energy storage facilities.

Bifacial perovskites show 93% backside efficiency The National Renewable Energy Laboratory demonstrated highly bifacial perovskite cells with a front side efficiency of 23%.

