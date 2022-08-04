Sunrise brief: Battery storage operation under net billing provides virtually no grid value, says Berkeley Lab study

Community solar market forecast to grow 7 GW by 2027 State-level policy has fueled the growth, and pending legislation for community solar programs in five states could add another 1.2 GW, according to Wood Mackenzie.

People on the Move: Vote Solar, Sol Systems and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Battery storage operation under net billing provides “virtually no grid value”: Berkeley Lab study Net billing for rooftop solar, which incentivizes the use of battery storage to maximize solar self-consumption, is inefficient, researchers found, whereas incentivizing battery owners to discharge power during peak hours would provide greater value.

Pairing agrivoltaics and pollinator habitat with community solar in New York Renewable Properties unveils a 16-project, 70 MW portfolio that considers land use, habitat and community needs in its design.

Sungage Financial and Bodhi partner to help solar installers scale up The solar financing provider and customer experience platform designer announce a new strategic alliance.

US added 15 GW generating capacity, 4.2 GW solar in first half 2022 EIA expects 17.8 GW of solar capacity to be added to the grid by the end of the year.