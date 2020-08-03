Energy Jobs: Trump nominates Dems to FERC, Dominion CEO is out, plus SunPower, Engie, Invenergy, SMA, Generate

Pressured by Democratic lawmakers to restore a traditional bipartisan split at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, President Trump reportedly intends to nominate Allison Clements, the Energy Foundation’s former director of the energy markets program, and Mark Christie, chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission to lead FERC. A federal appeals court recently upheld FERC’s Order 841 — maintaining that FERC has control over energy storage in its regulated interstate markets.
Generate added Nam Tran Nguyen as COO and Andrew Marino as senior managing director and head of strategy. Prior to joining Generate, Nguyen served as executive VP at SunPower. Marino comes to Generate from the Carlyle Group. Earlier this year, Generate landed more than $1 billion for renewable infrastructure and added Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich and NYSERDA’s Richard Kauffman to its board. Generate co-founder Jigar Shah opines on the solar market here.
Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell is leaving that role, replaced by Robert Blue, currently executive VP. Farrell will serve as executive chair and chairman of the board. The move follows a hefty fine for the cancellation of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the $10 billion sale of the firm’s gas transmission business to Berkshire Hathaway.
SunPower spinoff Maxeon Solar Technologies just introduced solar modules with bifacial mono-PERC cells — boasting an efficiency of 21.2%.
- Tom Starrs, previously at SunPower, is now VP g
- Casey Roybal was promoted to director of West Coast regional operations, SunPower.
- Kevin Rosales, previously with SunPower, is now superintendent at REC Solar.
This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.
Technica founder and CEO Lisa Ann Pinkerton was recently named a PR Executive of the Year by the American Business Awards. Click here to read more about her background.
Melicia Charles is now director of regulatory and legislative policy at Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), a Community Choice Energy provider. Charles was previously director of public policy at Sunrun and before that, was at the CPUC. SVCE’s 20-year contract with NextEra Energy Yellow Pine Energy Center is for 50 MW of solar capacity and 26 MW of energy storage, serving 4% of its annual retail load.
Derek Price is now VP of renewable engineering at Invenergy.
Neil MacTiernan was promoted to VP of commercial strategy at Engie North America’s grid-scale renewables group.
Evan Sarkisian was promoted to director of sales and marketing at Folsom Labs, a solar design software firm.
Ruth Lind was promoted to business development manager at energy storage developer Convergent Energy + Power.
