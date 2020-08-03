Energy Jobs: Trump nominates Dems to FERC, Dominion CEO is out, plus SunPower, Engie, Invenergy, SMA, Generate

Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell is leaving that role, replaced by Robert Blue, currently executive VP. Farrell will serve as executive chair and chairman of the board. The move follows a hefty fine for the cancellation of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the $10 billion sale of the firm’s gas transmission business to Berkshire Hathaway.

SunPower spinoff Maxeon Solar Technologies just introduced solar modules with bifacial mono-PERC cells — boasting an efficiency of 21.2%.

Melicia Charles is now director of regulatory and legislative policy at Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE), a Community Choice Energy provider. Charles was previously director of public policy at Sunrun and before that, was at the CPUC. SVCE's 20-year contract with NextEra Energy Yellow Pine Energy Center is for 50 MW of solar capacity and 26 MW of energy storage, serving 4% of its annual retail load. Derek Price is now VP of renewable engineering at Invenergy. Neil MacTiernan was promoted to VP of commercial strategy at Engie North America's grid-scale renewables group.

Evan Sarkisian was promoted to director of sales and marketing at Folsom Labs, a solar design software firm.

Ruth Lind was promoted to business development manager at energy storage developer Convergent Energy + Power.

Eric Toff Bergman, previously with Greenbyte, is now strategic markets sales manager at SMA America. Luis Sanchez is now engineering manager at developer Turning Point Energy. Sanchez was previously with EnterSolar.

