Sungage Financial and Bodhi partner to help solar installers scale up

A new partnership has been formed between Sungage Financial, a residential solar finance company, and Bodhi, an online customer experience platform that supports marketing, operations, and service for residential solar installers.

The partnership has a mission to enable solar installers to have a strong, resilient, and growing business. Bodhi shares that in a survey of homeowners, four out of five said they remembered their installation and commissioning process negatively. Solar adoption is disproportionately driven by referrals, which install at a significantly higher rate than other lead generation sources.

Bodhi’s platform is aimed at building trust and a positive experience between installers and homeowners, thereby earning referrals of the homeowner’s friends, family, and neighbors. A key aspect of the platform is it keeps homeowners updated on the progress of their solar project, through design, site survey, permitting, installation, interconnection, and operations.

Sungage offers fixed rate financing starting at 0.99% and with term packages between 5 and 25 years. It offers up to $200,000 in financing through its platform, which offers instant credit decisions through soft credit checks. The financing platform is mobile-compatible, and Sungage’s staff is available for live answer customer service and efficient follow-ups.

“We are always on the lookout for tools and technologies which better support our installer network through better consumer experiences,” said Doug Pierce, director of sales at Sungage. “Homeowner communications can be both difficult and challenging for growing solar businesses. Bodhi provides a targeted tool to manage these potential pain points and allows our partners to focus on what they do best.”

Bodhi’s platform automates post-sales communications for installers. By integrating the installer’s existing CRM and monitoring systems and other operational tools, Bodhi leverages existing customer data into personalized customer interactions to keep homeowners engaged and informed. Bodhi said the platform streamlines the post-sales experience while reducing support costs by as much as 50%.

Through the strategic alliance, Sungage customers will have direct access to Bodhi’s platform. The two are offering a promotional free month of Bodhi’s service and a 50% discount on its implementation fee.

“We’re honored to be partnering with a company like Sungage who shares our commitment of providing incredible customer experiences to homeowners while making solar installers’ lives easier,” said Emmett Miranker, head of business development at Bodhi. “This is really the kind of partnership that just makes sense and benefits everyone in the industry, from solar businesses to the solar customers.”

The two will hold a webinar on automating communications to improve customer experience on August 16.