People on the Move: Vote Solar, Sol Systems and more

Vote Solar, a leading national solar nonprofit, announced the appointment of Natalia Cardona Sanchez as Chief Access & Equity Officer. In this role, Natalia will apply her deep expertise in intersectional climate activism and proven Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leadership to advance the organization’s just partnerships and equitable clean energy policy solutions across the country.
Sol Systems announced the addition of David Vickerman as Chief Financial Officer. Vickerman brings decades of executive and energy-industry experience to the Sol Systems team and will be focused on corporate and structured finance and development. Sol Systems is currently developing over 2 GW of new solar projects worth over $1 billion across the United States.
Vickerman joins Sol Systems amid a generational shift toward renewable energy in the United States. Although supply-chain delays and other logistical challenges persist, the solar industry is rapidly growing and is currently valued at over $33.1 billion. The renewable energy industry accounts for over 40% of the total US energy job market, outpacing all other energy sectors, according to data published by the US Department of Energy.
Sponsored: Industrial PV Designer Lead | Boston, MA
The Lead PV Designer will provide design leadership for alluring, high performance BIPV products, systems, and assemblies.
The Lead Designer will work in close collaboration with a global team through research, conceptualizing, prototyping. visualization, and fabrication phases to bring energy solutions to large buildings.
Ideal Qualities/Experience:
- Innovative thinker with a propensity for out-of-the-box thinking.
- Troubleshoots and resolves problems through design iteration process
- Comfortably transition from one task to another when developing comprehensive design solutions
- Presents data internally and contributes to external publications, as needed
- Collaborate/delegate to enhance and streamline development and decision making
- Fabricate or coordinate fabrication for product prototyping efforts, including full scale demonstration prototypes
- Remain engaging with customers/contractors to gain feedback on design
- Interpret feedback from various stakeholders, report on findings and implement into design as necessary
- Bias for action and agile methods, is unafraid to try things as a way of learning
- Support senior designers, engineers, and scientists in R&D team with product development
- Evaluates decisions with a sustainable mindset
Requirements:
- Degree in Industrial Design or related discipline
- 6+ years project leadership and product development experience
- 2+ years designer leadership
- Comfort with prototyping and fabrication equipment such as 3D Printers, CNC, Laser Cutter, etc
- Experience preparing product installation manuals and/or product documentation
- Expert CAD 3D modelling and 2D documentation skills
- Digital rendering and/or parametric/algorithmic modelling experience
- Project management skills, team collaboration, and oral and written communication skills
- Strong skills involving presentation, prototyping, and drawing conclusions based on interpretation of data
