Sunrise brief: Global energy storage deployment may reach 500 GW by 2031

Tigo releases design quality tool for large commercial solar The module level power electronics provider also introduced an installer certification course.
DOE launches $20 million consortium to advance US-made cadmium telluride solar cells The Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium will work toward making continued cost and efficiency improvements that will make CdTe more competitive on the global market.
It’s time to fix our nation’s broken interconnection process The good news is that we know what to do. Interconnection has been studied extensively by numerous industry groups and research organizations, which have arrived at some essential guiding principles for reform.
Global energy storage deployment may reach 500 GW by 2031 Wood Mackenzie forecasts the US and China will represent 75% of global demand in a highly consolidated market.
Bill Gates-backed fund invests in automated utility-scale solar installation platform Terabase Energy raised $44 million in funding round, supporting digital and robotic platform for building utility-scale solar power plants.
