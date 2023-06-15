Sunrise brief: Direct pay, transferability guidance released for clean energy tax credits

2.7 MW community solar project at Krasdale’s Hunts Point warehouse will share environmental and financial benefits with local residents.

Direct pay, transferability guidance released for clean energy tax credits The Internal Revenue Service released the rules for which credits and entities qualify for various transactions related to Inflation Reduction Act tax credits.

DOE announces $13.5 million investment in solar energy workforce Twelve projects selected for training partnerships to expand solar energy workforce in underserved communities.

People on the move: Aspen Power, Solar Landscape, CubicPV and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Crow Renewables founded to develop assets upon $16 billion rooftop empire Real estate developer and holding company Crow Holdings founded a renewables arm to develop solar-plus-storage assets on 500,000 square rooftops and in the approximately 25 MW utility scale space.

Solar-plus-storage microgrids to replace diesel generators in Mojave water conservation project Scale Microgrid will outfit 25 to 30 water wells each with a 1.12 MW ground-mounted solar array paired with a 634 kW / 2.66 MWh battery system, and 380 kW low-emissions combined heat and power generation system.

Longi Solar North America launches Hi-MO 7 solar module in Canada Designed for large-scale solar projects, the bifacial hybrid passivated dual-junction cell solar module has a reported efficiency of 22.5%.

NYC grocer Krasdale Foods becomes first community solar provider in the Bronx Krasdale Foods, the operator of the CTown and Bravo supermarkets in New York City’s five boroughs, has made 1.62 MW of clean power of a 2.68 MW warehouse rooftop solar facility available to 300 low- and moderate-income residents.

Roll-out solar awning with 1000 W for RVs Made with flexible heterojunction solar cells, the awning from Eco-dynamic comes in customizable color patterns.

SolarEdge to integrate Vaillant, Samsung heat pumps with residential PV SolarEdge is partnering with Vaillant and Samsung to integrate their heat pumps into its home ecosystem. Homeowners will be able to optimize their energy consumption by using excess PV or shifting consumption in accordance with optimal energy rates.