Roll-out solar awning with 1000 W for RVs

There are a lot of solar options for recreational vehicles, from parking canopies to mountable solar panels and portable solar kits. The latest innovation comes from Eco-dynamic Tech, an Illinois-based company that is introducing a roll-out solar awning for RVs.

The awning, called Artpiece for RV, is a 1000 W array that extends from the side of the vehicle, providing a shaded patio space below while generating electricity from the sun above.

Eco-dynamic offers a few different customizable colorways for the awning, with unique designs that the company said are highly resistant to fading.

“Solar product should not just be a practical equipment, it can also be a shining piece of art,” said Michael Soon, vice president of business development, Eco-dynamic Tech.

Flexible heterojunction (HJT) cells are used as the powerhouse of the awning. HJT cells are being increasingly evaluated for their flexibility and high levels of bifaciality, meaning that both sides of the panel collect light and produce electricity, taking advantage of reflected light from below.

The HJT solar array offers 1040 W peak power, a 108.3 V operating voltage, and a 9.6 A operating current. The array can be completely retracted and rolled 360 degrees for storage. Colorways include “Apple Green,” “Peacock Blue,” and “Narcissus Purple.”

The company reports that with under eight hours of sunlight, the awning can power major RV appliances. For example, Eco-Dynamic Tech says it can power a 300 W air conditioner for 26.6 hours, a 100 W refrigerator for 53 hours, a typical laptop for 36.3 hours, and even a 2800 W oven for nearly three hours.

The company recommends having a battery bank on board to store the awning’s clean energy production. It should be compatible with output specifications of the awning, which the company can help troubleshoot.

The structure is made from 6061 aluminum profile brackets, which are known for stability and resistance to corrosion. An electric motor that extends and retracts it in about 60 seconds, and LED lights are integrated on the awning. It also comes with a radio-controlled remote control that can operate the electric motor from over 100 feet away, the company reports.

Eco-dynamic recommends measuring your RV side surface area where the awning is planned to be installed to right-size it to your RV. A typical Artpiece for RV awning measures 144.2 inches by 96.5 inches, though other sizes are available. Currently, the company recommends that a professional partner installs the structure, and it will ship the product to an approved installer for the service. Shipments of product are expected in late 2023, said Eco-dynamic.