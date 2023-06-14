People on the move: Aspen Power, Solar Landscape, CubicPV and more

Aspen Power, a distributed generation platform with the mission of accelerating and democratizing decarbonization, announced that it has named Andrew Blevin as chief risk officer.

Paulo Perillo has joined Solar Landscape as chief technology officer. As CTO, Paulo leverages his experience in renewable energy project development and technology integration to spearhead strategic innovation, streamline operations, and optimize business applications for solar PV and energy storage development. In his previous role, Paulo managed solar portfolios for numerous Fortune 500 companies while enhancing organizational efficiency through automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

CubicPV announced that it has appointed David Gustafson as president of the company’s new wafer facility. In this role, Dave will lead the planning, design, ramp, and operation of Cubic’s factory. He brings extensive manufacturing leadership and engineering experience, most recently leading the manufacturing functions for 5,000 people, across seven states and eight U.S. factories for a Fortune 500 company.

Pine Gate Renewables, a renewable energy independent power producer, recently added three new executives to its C-Suite. Judith Hall joins the company as chief legal officer and general counsel, Phillip North joins as chief commercial officer, and Jonathan Saxon moves from head of development to chief development officer.

Charles Hart started a new position as VP of transformations at J.P. Morgan

Govind Mittal started a new position as director, control systems at EnerVenue

Geoff Slevin started a new position as senior director of origination at NexEra Energy, Inc.

Leslie Ponder started a new position as global solutions director, advanced energy storage at Black & Veatch

VP of Business Development | West Palm Beach, FL

As VP of Business Development, you will be responsible for leading the commercial power origination efforts for the U.S. solar market. In this role, you will be a high performing leader in the organization who is capable of developing and mentoring a team to excel in identifying, communicating, and delivering value for utility scale PV solar customers across a wide spectrum of U.S. markets.

Deliver on target volume, revenue, and margin goals for off-take agreements from PV solar projects

Negotiate power contracts with counterparties in collaboration with stakeholders from functions across the organization

Identify project acquisition opportunities through close familiarity with competitors

Develop, lead, and mentor Business Development team in exploring creative deal structures to assist in differentiating product offering including super-peak energy products, firming and shaping structures, and establishing strategic partnerships with other forms of complementary generation

Establish relationships with procurement, trading, and origination desks at utilities, municipalities, coops, C&I off-takers, investment banks and power marketers

Drive power marketing “ideas” to definitive deliverables (financial models, term sheets, contracts) and timetables for execution

Provide deal structure recommendations to minimize collateral requirements and support negotiation of financing arrangements

RFP & Proposal Development – identify RFP opportunities and originate bilateral PPA targets outside formal RFP processes

The successful candidate will have extensive previous experience leading power origination efforts and managing other individuals in this function.

Candidates must have significant relationships and contacts across the U.S. power markets, and a familiarity with renewable energy commercial practices and evolving policies.

A driven leader who has excelled as a hunter, possesses deep power markets expertise, and has successfully executed power purchase agreements (“PPAs”).

Specific experience originating, pricing, structuring, and analyzing physical and financial PPAs is required.

Experience working in CAISO, ERCOT, and/or PJM is preferred. Knowledge and contacts across market segments including IOUs, IPPs, Coops, Munis, Public Power, Government and Commercial and Industrial segments (including Data Centers) is highly preferable.

10+ years of experience in power origination and management roles

Experience with PPA transactions across multiple power markets, customers, and deal structure types

Advanced knowledge of power markets, customers, and segments in North America utility-scale solar market (IOUs, coops, municipalities, Commercial & Industrial companies, IPPs, government agencies, etc.)

Understanding of concepts including: basis risk, power markets, hedging, losses, and congestion

Ability to build strong customer relationships across organization levels

Capable leader who can effectively manage others to high performance

