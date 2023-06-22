People on the move: EDP Renewables, Altus Power, and more

Schneider Electric, a provider in energy management and automation, announced the appointment of Michael Lotfy Gierges as executive vice president of global home & distribution division.

Green hydrogen company Ohmium announced that Duncan Palmer – former Cushman & Wakefield and Owens Corning chief financial officer, and ex-RELX group finance director – has been appointed as an independent board director.

Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced the appointment of Erik Fogelberg as general manager of North America. Fogelberg will spearhead Wallbox’s commercial operations, overseeing sales, marketing, and customer service in North America.

Silicon Ranch has named Nick de Vries as the company’s chief technology officer. Nick has been with the Silicon Ranch team since 2017, most recently serving as senior vice president, technology & asset management.

Hemlock Semiconductor, manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries, announced that Rolf Hartmann has joined the company’s executive leadership team as senior vice president – chief procurement and supply chain officer.

Hartman is responsible for defining and executing the company’s procurement and supply chain roadmap, assuring successful operational performance of the company’s suppliers, understanding demand for products in key global markets, and aligning capabilities to the current and future needs of the enterprise.

Alana Jean Chain started a new position as Managing Director at Altus Power, Inc.

Vikas Narand started a new position as Associate Director at EDP Renewables

John Zetterstrom started a new position as VP, Business Development at DEPCOM Power, Inc.

James Evans started a new position as Director of Supply Chain Management at RPCS

Job of the week: Director of Sales Portland, OR

Permanent

Solar

Job Description As the Director of Sales, you will be responsible for driving the company sales efforts both across the US and internationally. You will be a self directed, organized candidate who can sit at the table with leadership and be a part of decision making for company direction regarding sales efforts as well as someone who can identify new business opportunities and close on those opportunities. Why you should apply:

Flexible compensation structure.

Equity

Career growth opportunities.

Remote position. Responsibilities:

Develop and execute sales strategies that align with company goals and drive revenue growth.

Identify new business and bring clients through the sales cycle from start to close.

Utilize connections in the solar industry to build a pipeline of qualified contacts and connections for both direct and channel selling.

Drive company sales and business development both in the US and EU.

Keep a well organized pipeline and communicate effectively with business heads.

Sit at the table with leadership, offer insight and knowledge into business decisions and company direction. Requirements: Bachelor’s in business or related field.

5+ Years in solar business development and sales, ideally with PV or other components.

Have working knowledge of the solar industry.

Motivated and driven, with the ability to work independently and collaborate as a team.

Strong negotiation skills and experience with contract negotiation.

Willingness to travel throughout the US and Europe to drive sales. Apply here.