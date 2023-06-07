People on the move: Aurora, Endurans, EDP Renewables, and more

Aurora Solar announced the appointment of Matthew Idema as president and chief operating officer. In this role, Idema will lead Aurora Solar’s global go-to-market and business operations, including sales, customer success, marketing, business development, program management and data analytics. Most recently, Idema led the go-to-market efforts for business-to-business messaging across all Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Prior to Meta, Idema was chief operating officer of WhatsApp, where he built and led go-to-market functions, product teams and operations, and helped grow the user base to 2 billion.

Endurans Solar announced the appointment of former REC Group chief executive officer Steve O’Neil to its board of directors. The executive brings more than 20 years of renewable energy experience to the company, from REC Group to Nel Hydrogen, Solestial and SERIS (Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore). O’Neil holds an masters of business administration from Stanford University and a bachelors of science degree from Montana State University, where he received the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award from the College of Engineering.

Current announced the appointment of Steve Harris as chief executive officer of the company, succeeding interim CEO Bill Tolley, who will remain with the company as chairman of the board. For ten years, Harris was president and CEO of Shape Technologies Group. Prior to that, he spent 20 years in several industrial leadership roles. He holds a master’s degree in business from Oakland University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Lawrence Technological University.

EDP Renewables announced the appointment of Mayur Kamalakar as manager, battery energy storage. Prior to EDP, Kamalakar spent four years at Enel Green Power, as senior solar resource specialist, and held additional roles at Array Technologies, TerraSmart, EVS and Nexamp.

Noel F. Myers joined Metaverse Solar as a principal. Prior to Metaverse, Myers held sales and marketing roles at Eagle Creek Power, Carolina Solar Services and Solar Support. He holds a bachelors of science degree from Oberlin College in environmental studies and economics.

More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Jose Reis started a new position as vice president of sales operations at Empower Energies

Stephanie Williams started a new position as director, external and government affairs at MN8 Energy

Alex Wineholt was promoted to director of project development, PowerFlex

Mark DesMeules was promoted to director, market strategy & analysis, PowerFlex

Project Developer

Columbus, OH

Permanent

Solar

The project developer will help develop a robust pipeline of utility-scale solar projects in the state of Ohio. The candidate will focus on high quality and unique projects while working with other development team members and disciplines across the company to successfully add new projects to the development pipeline.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Energy, Land Management or a related field

Minimum 5+ years’ experience utility-scale renewable energy projects, preferably solar

Development experience in Ohio is strongly preferred

Demonstrated success developing utility-scale solar projects

Demonstrated knowledge of project development requirements and lifecycle

Demonstrated knowledge of the Midwest market

Strong communication skills and the ability to communicate complex technical matters verbally and in written format

Self-motivated and ability to work in a fast-paced, team environment

Proficient with essential tools including MS Office, Smartsheets, Energy Acuity, Velocity, WoodMac, etc.

