Sunrise brief: Solar-hydrogen racing yacht to circumnavigate the globe 

Intersect Power's Radian Solar project located in Brown County, TX, generates 415 MWp/320 MWac of solar energy, enough to power more than 114,000 homes.

Solar-hydrogen racing yacht to circumnavigate the globe A partnership between Maxeon Solar Technologies and OceansLab will result in the production of the world’s first hydrogenelectric race yacht.

Shoals files patent complaint for solar connectors and wire harnesses The company filed a patent infringement complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against Hikam America and Voltage, LLC.

Hydrogen Power: Collaborator, not competitor While hydrogen is poised for growth, it is not poised to knock off—or even compete with—solar and wind. Instead, if done correctly, hydrogen might help drive further adoption of wind and solar.

Solar microgrids, tractors among semifinalists in sustainable electricity for Africa contest The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Foundation announced 20 semifinalist recipients for a prize in green energy, with $20,000 in initial awards and the potential for five teams to compete for a $1 million grand prize.

Intersect’s Radian Solar among largest Texas projects at 415 MW The utility solar project in central Texas uses First Solar U.S.-made panels and is one of the top 10 largest solar projects in the country, and largest in Texas, according to EIA data.

U.S. clean hydrogen roadmap released In addition to releasing the roadmap, the Biden Administration has earmarked billions of dollars of funding for investing in the advancement of clean hydrogen, which has many uses and can play a vital role in reducing emissions from some of the most energy-intensive sectors of our economy.