Sunrise brief: Loan guarantee of $1.7 billion to help U.S. producer scale clean hydrogen

Software is the future of solar In 2017, I sent an internal memo to my team about the evolution and role of software in distributed PV energy generation. Now, I’m taking a look back at my predictions and what the future holds.

Electrification of the grid calls for more robust components and management pv magazine USA spoke with ABB’s renewables manager, Brian Nelson, who says higher power densities and bi-directional capabilities are necessary as we move away from fossil fuels and have an increasingly electrified grid.

Enphase IQ8 microinverters are now Build America, Buy America compliant Enphase microinverters made at its U.S. contract manufacturing facilities used in federal infrastructure projects are now eligible for participation in programs including the Solar for All initiative.

Loan guarantee of $1.7 billion to help U.S. producer scale clean hydrogen Plug Power seeks to scale up production, liquification and storage for fuel cell vehicles in transportation and logistics.

Solar wafer price rebound nears its limit In a weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.