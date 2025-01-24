Enphase IQ8 microinverters are now Build America, Buy America compliant

Enphase Energy, a specialist in microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced that its IQ8 Microinverters for residential and commercial applications, specifically the IQ8HC-72-M-DOM-US and IQ8P-3P-72-E-DOM-US SKUs, are now in compliance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act.

The BABA Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, established a domestic content procurement preference for all federal financial assistance obligated for infrastructure projects after May 14, 2022. With this compliance, Enphase microinverters made at its U.S. contract manufacturing facilities used in federal infrastructure projects are now eligible for participation in programs including the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) $7 billion Solar for All initiative.

The BABA Act requires federal investments to prioritize products produced in the U.S. to boost domestic manufacturing and jobs. In April 2024, 60 recipients of funding from the Solar for All program were announced. The recipients were chosen based on their proposals to develop programs designed to serve communities facing barriers to distributed solar deployment, with 100% of funding supporting low-income and disadvantaged communities in all 50 states the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and territories.

“We’ve been installing Enphase microinverters for years because of their outstanding durability and cutting-edge technology,” said Troy Van Beek, founder & CEO at Ideal Energy Solar, an installer of Enphase products in Iowa. “Knowing the products now comply with the BABA Act gives us more flexibility in taking on federal infrastructure projects that require components produced in the United States. Enphase’s dedication to local manufacturing is a win for both installers and the clean energy industry.”

The IQ8X microinverters support solar modules with higher output DC voltage and cell counts, such as 96-cells, 80 half-cut cells and 88 half-cut cells, Enphase reports. The IQ8HC Microinverters can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting, the company says.

The new IQ8 Microinverters build on the previous models’ ability to keep the power running during a grid blackout. The device is designed to react to real-time usage in the home and adjust accordingly. The system will feed as much electricity as it has access to based upon sunlight available and solar power capacity, and it, reportedly, will adjust on the fly. When the house is using more energy than provided by the solar setup, the Enphase system is designed to shut down and to instantly restart when the excess load is removed.

“Enphase’s compliance with the BABA Act is a huge step forward, making it easier to incorporate its industry-leading products into federally funded projects,” said James Hasselbeck, COO at ReVision Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. “This is particularly beneficial for our low- and moderate-income customers and is in alignment with our Solar for All initiatives. As installers, we appreciate Enphase’s commitment to high-quality products produced in America that meet both performance and regulatory standards.”