In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Trump orders pause to IRA funding
An executive order released by the White House states, “All agencies shall immediately pause the disbursement of funds appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022”.
There will be sun: Texas’ $50 billion solar land boom
A study backed by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and others said solar, batteries, and wind is expected to contribute over $20 billion in tax revenue and nearly $30 billion in payments to landowners.
Congress members support retaining clean energy tax credits
At least eight Republican Congress members voiced support for retaining tax credits created by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
Loan guarantee of $1.7 billion to help U.S. producer scale clean hydrogen
Plug Power seeks to scale up production, liquification and storage for fuel cell vehicles in transportation and logistics.
Electrification of the grid calls for more robust components and management
pv magazine USA spoke with ABB’s renewables manager, Brian Nelson, who says higher power densities and bi-directional capabilities are necessary as we move away from fossil fuels and have an increasingly electrified grid.
