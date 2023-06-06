Intersect’s Radian Solar among largest Texas projects at 415 MW

Intersect Power's Radian Solar project located in Brown County, TX, generates 415 MWp/320 MWac of solar energy, enough to power more than 114,000 homes.

Intersect Power, an Oakland, California-based renewable energy developer, recently completed construction of a 415 MWdc (320 MW ac) Texas solar project that stands among the top 10 largest utility-solar generation projects in the United States upon completion, according to the Energy Information Administration’s 860-A monthly project database. The project also dethrones Longroad Energy’s Prospero Solar by 20 MWac as the largest solar generating facility in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

Located in Brown County, Texas, the Radian Solar project reached commercial-scale operations on May 16 and was assembled using First Solar modules manufactured in the U.S. The project is providing enough clean power for more than 114,000 homes.

The project, which began construction during the Covid-19 pandemic, utilized 500 construction workers during the construction phases of the monstrous solar project, part of Intersect’s near term portfolio that totals 2.2 GW of solar projects and 1.4 GWh of collocated storage projects.

The remaining 1.78 GW of the near-term portfolio is expected to become operational in the second half of 2023, the company said.

“Renewable energy is a critical piece of the overall American energy production story. Investing in clean energy is a smart business decision and Texas continues to lead the way in strong investments, development and production,” said Sheldon Kimber, chief executive officer, Intersect Power. “Texas clean energy production has spurred significant economic development and job creation in the state while bringing energy security and independence to the U.S.”

Other large Texas utility solar projects (ac) include:

Prospero Solar (300 MW, Andrews County) – Longroad Energy

Taygete Solar Project (255 MW, Pecos County) – lightsource bp, 7X Energy

Greasewood Solar (255 MW, Pecos County) – Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Phoebe Solar (250 MW, Winkler County) – Innergex Renewable Energy

Galloway 1 Solar (250 MW, Concho County) – Avantus (fka 8minute)

Misae Solar (240 MW, Childress County) – Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Fighting Jays Solar (227.5 MW, Ector County) – Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Long Draw Solar (225 MW, Borden, TX) – Engie North America

RE Maplewood (222 MW, Pecos County) – Origis Energy

Roadrunner Solar (200 MW, Upton County) – Enel Green Power

Holstein 1 Solar (200 MW, Nolan County) – Duke Energy Renewables

Impact Solar 1 (198.5 MW, Lamar County) – lightsource bp

Intersect Power secured funding for Radian as part of the broader portfolio financing announced in November 2021, from Bank of America and Apple, supported by an innovative offtake structure with Merrill Lynch Commodities. Other funds managed by HPS Investment Partners provided portfolio term debt. Construction debt was provided by MUFG, Santander, Cobank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Helaba and Nord LB.

Over the last year, Intersect Power also became one of the largest U.S. developers to procure U.S.-made solar modules. In November, it racked up a 4.9 GW order tally for First Solar modules for its development pipeline through 2029. Intersect, which is backed by investors Climate Adaptive Infrastructure, Trilantic and Generate Capital, will receive a combination of First Solar’s Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules for deployment on the independent power producer’s solar, energy storage and green hydrogen projects starting in 2025.