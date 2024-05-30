Sunrise brief: California community solar in peril

Strategies to address thermomechanical instability of perovskite solar modules A U.S. research team has investigated the thermomechanical reliability of metal halide perovskite (MHP) modules and cells in an effort to identify the best strategies to improve their stability under thermomechanical stressors. The scientists discussed, in particular, film stresses, adhesion of charge transport layers, and instability under light and heat.

