REC introduces 640 W commercial solar panel

REC Group announced it has released a new solar module for commercial and industrial rooftop and ground mount solar projects in the United States. The series of solar panels is named the REC Alpha Pro M Series.

The Alpha Pro M Series has 610 W to 640 W peak power output modules with heterojunction cell technology (HJT). Find the full specification sheet here.

REC has been developing HJT technology since 2019. HJT competes with TOPCon solar cells, which are another leading innovation in the global solar module market. TOPCon cells make use of a single material for its solar cells, while HJT cells layer both crystalline silicon and amorphous thin-film silicon.

“While the majority of solar panel manufacturers have moved to TOPCon as a quick and simple successor to PERC technology to offer some incremental efficiency gains, HJT is considered a real pioneering technology, presenting the biggest potential for efficiency leaps in the near future,” said REC Group. “In fact, all recently achieved world records for cell efficiency in the lab are based on HJT.”

REC’s new Alpha Pro M Series is produced in Singapore. The modules sport 22.5% efficiency and come with a performance warranty of at least 92% in year 25. Each module is made of 120 half-cut bifacial HJT cells.

“For almost 30 years, REC has strived to combine high-efficiency technology with sustainable business practices,” said Cary Hayes, president of REC Americas. “While high efficiencies will remain the number one criterion for choosing solar panels, longevity and sustainability should be considered if companies are serious about their environmental and social footprint.”

The company reports a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/K, ensuring stable energy output even in high-temperature conditions. The module has a 1.2 inch thin frame, which the company said enables convenient transportation, reducing costs and improving logistics efficiency.