People on the move: Catalyze, SaskPower, Pineapple Energy, and more

Impact investment firm Advantage Capital announced the appointment of energy executive Steven Lichtin as managing director and chief executive officer of Advantage Capital Renewables. Lichtin brings nearly 15 years of experience developing solar and energy storage projects totaling over 10GWs in various markets across the U.S. Prior to joining Advantage Capital, he was Vice President of Development at CypressCreek Renewables, a renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).

Pineapple Energy Inc., provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households and small business, today announced that chief executive officer Kyle Udseth has decided to resign his position, effective immediately. Pineapple Board Member and SUNation Energy founder Scott Maskin will assume the position of Interim chief executive officer. SUNation Energy, a regional solar company based on Long Island, NY was acquired by Pineapple Energy in November 2022. Mr. Maskin, a 23-year veteran of the solar industry, founded SUNation in 2003.

Xcel Energy named Rob Berntsen as the company’s executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer. Berntsen takes over the role from Amanda Rome, who held the position on an interim basis while also serving in her role as executive vice president, group president – utilities and chief customer officer.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: