SolarEdge to integrate Vaillant, Samsung heat pumps with residential PV

From pv magazine global
Israel-based inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has partnered with Germany’s Vaillant and South Korea’s Samsung to integrate heat pumps with residential PV systems.
“This development will provide end-users with the ability to power the heat pump with excess PV, all controlled from a single point via the mySolarEdge app,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
Users will also be able to control home temperatures via the app. It will reportedly allow homeowners to optimize their energy consumption using excess PV or shifting consumption in accordance with optimal energy rates.
SolarEdge estimates yearly savings of around $108 by optimizing the consumption of the heat pump at alternative times, it said in a statement.
“Smart homes have mainly been about convenience and interconnectivity, but the next step is building a comprehensive and integrated ecosystem,” said Alfred Karlstetter, general manager of SolarEdge Europe. “By merging home devices with the value of smart solar energy through this integration with Vaillant, we are leading the way in making the power of smart solar energy more accessible, intuitive, and convenient for more people.”
The integration is expected to become available in the second half of this year.
