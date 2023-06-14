Longi Solar North America launches Hi-MO 7 solar module in Canada

Longi Solar North America announced the availability of its latest solar module, the Hi-MO 7, in the Canadian market.

The Canadian solar market grew by over 75% in 2022 compared to 2021 and is set to accelerate further with the Canadian government’s goal of making its electric grid net zero by 2035, spurring $20.9 billion in tax incentives for clean energy projects over the next six years.

The Hi-MO 7 module was launched globally in May at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai. Longi reports that the new product, a 580-Watt module, is based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, M10 wafers and high-performance hybrid passivity (HPDC) dual junction technology.

It measures 89.68 inches by 44.4 inches by 1.18 inches and weighs 70 pounds. It features 2.0 mm of dual glass, an anodized aluminum frame, and an IP68 rating, which can withstand dust and up to 4.9 feet of water. The temperature coefficient is -0.28% per C.

The new series comes in seven versions, with power outputs between 560 W and 590 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.7% and 22.8%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 50.89 V to 51.63 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.89 A and 14.1 38.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The company offers a 12-year product guarantee and 30-year power output guarantee for 88.18% of the initial yield.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Hi-MO 7 PV module to the Canadian market,” said Steven Chan, head of Longi Solar North America. “Canada has emerged as a key player in the global transition to renewable energy, and LONGi is committed to supporting this transition by providing the industry’s highest-quality solar solutions. The Hi-MO 7 module showcases our dedication to solar technology innovation and reinforces our position as a leading provider of PV modules worldwide.”

Longi reports that its Hi-MO 7 module is made using advanced manufacturing processes that include stringent raw materials selection. Hi-MO 7 uses high-quality monocrystalline silicon wafers, optimized module encapsulation and cell paste, SMBB high-precision interconnection, and intelligent automatic junction box welding technology. Longi’s digitalized manufacturing and quality control platforms incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) detection technology, which the company says ensures quality.

The Hi-MO 7 module comes in a high-strength aluminum alloy frame for enhanced durability and load capacity, which Longi reports enables the module to withstand heavy snow loads and high wind pressures, ensuring exceptional performance and durability in the cold weather climates of Canada. Hi-MO 7’s superior HPDC bifaciality is at approximately 80%, which improves power production.

“After Longi’s rigorous 18-month evaluation, development and testing program, this module not only significantly improves module efficiency, but it also brings world-leading product quality and long-term reliability,” said CJ Fu, director of product solutions at Longi Solar North America. “The new design brings down the LCOE by 3%-4% compared to system design utilizing mainstream PERC modules, reducing costs associated with balance of system and AC terminal equipment as well as overall operation and maintenance costs throughout the project lifecycle.”

Despite seeing 2022 pricing pressure as the cost of polysilicon rose, Longi shipped 46.8 GW of silicon modules, representing three years of sequential growth from 24.5 GW shipped in 2020. For Q1 2023, Longi recorded $4.09 billion of revenue, up 52.35% from the comparable quarter a year ago.

Longi is exhibiting at the Global Energy Show 2023 from June 13 to 15 at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park in Calgary at Booth 1227, where Longi experts will be on hand to discuss the company’s complete portfolio, including the Hi-MO 5 and Hi-MO 7 products for various application scenarios. Hi-MO 7 capacity is available for immediate delivery in Canada.