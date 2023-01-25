Sunrise brief: Best practices for playing the solar procurement game

Zero-emission hydrogen production facility planned for California Element Resources to build a The Lancaster Clean Energy Center, a renewable hydrogen production expected to produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and expand Lancaster’s hydrogen leadership.

Storage center adds 1 MW of new solar capacity The new rooftop arrays will bring storage center operator Extra Space’s cumulative renewable energy portfolio to 15 MW of installed capacity.

Wyoming laws seek to kill net metering and EVs The coal and oil state says that the proposed laws aim to protect its fossil-fuel related revenues, seeking to end sales of electric vehicles by 2035 and net metering by the summer of 2024.

Startup unveils saltwater flow battery for large-scale storage US-based Salgenx has developed a scalable redox flow battery with two separate tanks of electrolytes, one of which is saltwater. Unlike other flow batteries, the new device is membrane-free, promising big gains at the levelized cost of storage level.

Best practices and guiding strategies for playing the solar procurement game The solar module buying journey is anything but predictable.

Hecate Energy arranges landmark $550 million debt facility The financing with ten commercial banks is funding a vast multi-year pipeline of 35 GW solar and storage assets.

Colorado co-op signs on for 1.2 TWh of annual renewable energy CORE Electric Cooperative will purchase wholesale electricity from 400 MW of solar and wind and 100 MW of energy storage managed by Invenergy.

Statevolt acquires land for 54 GWh lithium-ion battery Gigafactory The EV battery manufacturer purchased 135 acres in Imperial Valley, California near the Salton Sea, which will be the site of one of the largest Gigafactories in North America with capacity to produce enough batteries to power 650,000 electric vehicles per year.

Mobile charger for electric vehicle fleets Introduced by Massachusetts-based SparkCharge, Currently Fleet is a fast-charging, grid-free, battery-powered mobile EV charger that offers charging as a service.

Solar property insurance product launched by kWh Analytics The company offers protection against physical damage for solar and other renewable products in partnership with Aspen Insurance.