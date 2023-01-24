Mobile charger for electric vehicle fleets

SparkCharge, headquartered in Somerville, Mass., was founded in part to help make electric vehicles more accessible. The mobile EV charging system called Currently Fleet contains lithium ion batteries, operating independently from the grid. It’s designed as a fleet services solution and is part of the company’s Charging as a Service (CaaS) lineup.
Sparked by incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, more businesses are planning to electrify their fleets, and SparkCharge offers fleet owners and operators what the company calls turnkey service. Fleet owners don’t have to install fixed charging infrastructure, because Currently Fleet is mobile and battery powered, thus eliminating the need to connect to the grid.
To use Currently Fleet, owners and operators who use the service can log into the Currently portal, enter their address, select the vehicles that need to be charged, and select a date and time for the vehicles to be charged. Currently Fleet is a concierge service, and it will come to the vehicle that needs to be charged at the scheduled time.
SparkCharge debuted at CES in Las Vegas earlier this month. SparkCharge’s mobile CaaS for fleets is currently available in Los Angeles, Calif.; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; Dallas, Texas; Boston, Mass.; and Washington, D.C. It will launch in additional cities in 2023.
The company also sells the Roadie Charging System, which is a battery-powered, portable, modular charging solution that can be stored in the back of the vehicle for DC fast charging whenever it’s needed. The Roadie V3 is a Level 3 DC fast charger.
