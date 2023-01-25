People on the Move: National Grid Renewables, Borrego, Polar Racking, and more

Mikael Backman was named President of O&M at Borrego Energy. As the president of Borrego’s third-party operations and maintenance (O&M) business, Backman oversees the company’s preventive, diagnostic and reactive plant operations and maintenance services for a portfolio of more than 1.6 GW of solar assets nationwide. Backman has over 25 years of experience in the utility and power generation industry.

Previous to his employment at Borrego, Backman spent 25 years at Wartsila Energy, most recently as Head of Energy Business in North America. He has a BS in Engineering, Energy Technology from the Aland Institute of Technology and an MBA from Columbia Business School, focused on Finance.

Sonia Aggarwal was announced as Energy Innovation’s new CEO, starting in late February. Sonia was a founding director of Energy Innovation more than a decade ago. She built Energy Innovation’s policy research, modeling, and analysis teams over eight years until she was appointed to serve in the Biden Administration. Sonia has deep experience in energy modeling, analysis, and policy design in many of the world’s largest-emitting countries and regions. Her technical expertise is just as notable, with degrees in astronomy, physics, and engineering.

Sonia’s new role will include leading the organization and working closely with partners and policymakers to design and implement the most effective climate and clean energy policies in key jurisdictions across North America, Asia, and Europe.

James Brenna started a new position as SVP of Corporate Development at Pineapple Energy.

SolAmerica Energy announced new Chief Executive Officer Tully Blalock; Founding executive Stan Allen to retire. Allen has served as CEO since the founding of SolAmerica in 2009. Blalock has served as SVP and General Counsel for SolAmerica since 2017.

Jay Peterson was promoted to Senior Director of Asset Manager at National Grid Renewables.

Carlyle-Backed Copia Power hired Brian Callaway as Chief Financial Officer. Callaway brings more than $10 billion of recent capital raise success as well as experience leading and building the accounting, systems and reporting on more than $12 billion in private equity capital and assets.

Joshua Rogol started a new role as President at Strata Clean Energy.

Polar Racking welcomed John England as US Sales Manager to accelerate the company’s growth and expansion plans into Midwest and southern states. An accomplished sales executive with over 10 years’ experience in the solar industry, John’s will focus on accelerating Polar’s growth through expansion of the company’s footprint in new geographies, with a regional sales focus on customers based in the Midwest and Southern States.

“I’m excited to be joining the Polar team at a critical time of rapid growth,” said England. “We are seeing tremendous growth in the solar industry and Polar Racking is perfectly positioned to deliver our industry leading racking solutions to more customers all over the USA. I’m very excited to join an organization with a strong team and product range, including a single axis tracker, fixed ground mount and carports.”

Project Developer

Columbus, OH

Apply here.

As the Project Developer you will help develop a diverse, robust pipeline of utility-scale solar projects in the State of Ohio. You will focus on high quality and unique projects while working with other development team members and disciplines across the company to successfully add new projects to the development pipeline.

You will develop a pipeline of solar project assets to support the development goals and strategy, participate in or lead diligence activities including vetting projects for environmental, financial, interconnection, permitting, and technical constraints, communicate effectively with vendors, project partners and other stakeholders, and prioritize work to meet project deadlines, budgets and goals.

Additionally you will professionally represent the organization to various parties including landowners, vendors, local officials and other stakeholders.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Energy, Land Management or related field

Minimum 5+ years’ experience developing utility-scale renewable energy projects, preferably solar

Development experience in Ohio is strongly preferred

Demonstrated success developing utility-scale solar projects

Demonstrated knowledge of project development requirements and lifecycle

Demonstrated knowledge of the Midwest market

Strong communication skills and the ability to communicate complex technical matters verbally and in written format

Self-motivated and ability to work in a fast-paced, team environment

Proficient with essential tools including MS Office Suite, Smartsheets, Energy Acuity, Velocity Suite, WoodMac, etc.