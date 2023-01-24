Zero-emission hydrogen production facility planned for California

Element Resources announced plans to build and operate a major renewable hydrogen production facility in the City of Lancaster, Calif., which claims the title as the first in the United States to embrace hydrogen power. The project will be located less than 100 miles from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and easily accessible to highways and railroads.

Element Resources expects to produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually through its first phase, which is one of the largest green hydrogen projects in the state. This facility will also be one of the anchor projects in the City of Lancaster’s Eastside Overlay, which will be the site of the city’s clean energy portfolio.

Commercial operation is expected to begin in early 2025. The facility will use dedicated solar to power Element’s electrolyzers to produce zero-emission, renewable hydrogen. The project will create about 250 jobs during the construction phase, and 36 permanent jobs.

“The City of Lancaster is excited to expand our partnership with Element Resources on the largest renewable green hydrogen production project in the U.S.,” said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of the City of Lancaster. “Lancaster is building a robust hydrogen production capacity to enable regional decarbonization. We believe municipalities can lead the fight against climate change from the bottom up by unleashing businesses’ innovative capacities by removing barriers to market.”

The Lancaster Clean Energy Center will serve southern California markets and beyond.

“The opportunity with the City of Lancaster is nothing less than a World Class Green Energy Center serving the Western United States and perhaps reaching into Asian Markets as well,” said Steve Meheen, CEO of Element Resources.

The increased hydrogen production capacity will serve the growing demand for clean mobility fuels as well as clean energy for manufacturing. Produced with net-zero carbon emissions, clean hydrogen such as that produced at the Lancaster Clean Energy Center, will be key in the emerging clean energy economy and will help toward achieving the President’s goal of a 100% clean electrical grid by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Element Resources Inc. is a Houston-based development company focused on production of green hydrogen. Element also selectively invests in hydrogen-related technologies that enable production of zero carbon fuel, and it holds patents for large capacity, low-cost underground hydrogen storage, and advanced, lower-cost hydrogen electrolyzer catalysts.