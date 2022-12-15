Sunrise brief: New Mexico to require smart inverters 

People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

50 states of solar incentives: Louisiana Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Louisiana has abundant crude oil and natural gas reserves and very little in the way of solar energy generation.

To make room for more distributed solar and storage, New Mexico to require smart inverters Requiring smart inverters will enable more customers to install rooftop solar and storage without paying for grid upgrades. New Mexico also enabled interconnection of more storage by following guidance in the Interstate Renewable Energy Council’s BATRIES report.

Community solar top ranking, solar-plus-storage development are top of mind at NYSEIA Summit The Empire State’s clean energy advocacy groups are within days of receiving the state’s Energy Storage Roadmap framework.

Solar electric camper boat The POL Lux from Sweden is a catamaran boat design with dual electric motors and a solar canopy that can covert into a private sleeping area.

First Solar becomes third clean energy company to join S&P 500 Index Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar is planning 10 GWdc of new solar module manufacturing capacity in Ohio and Alabama by 2025.

Inside the national push for community solar Community or shared solar is on the rise in the United States. What does it entail?

NanoGraf to produce advanced battery materials in facility near Chicago New headquarters will help onshore advanced silicon anode materials for U.S. battery supply chain.