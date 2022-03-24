Sunrise brief: Hanwha commits to US manufacturing across the solar supply chain

ComEd opens enrollment to community solar project A new solar project will connect Illinois customers to clean energy and bill savings. The utility said its program will expand to over 80 community solar projects by year’s end.

KORE Power Acquires Northern Reliability The move will allow KORE to launch KORE Solutions, a full-service storage integrator that will operate as a division of the US-based battery manufacturer.

People on the Move: Encore Renewable Energy, Perch Energy, Origis Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Nexamp adds energy storage to community solar projects to serve peak demand The company co-located energy storage in a grid-congested area of central Massachusetts.

Puerto Rico solar tax has been defeated The story of how the three-year battle was fought and won, at least for now, was shared with members of Puerto Rico’s solar trade group.

New York hits 1GW of community solar The state has become the nation’s largest and most active community solar market, with a pipeline boasting more than 700 potential community solar installations.

Hanwha commits to US manufacturing across the supply chain Hanwha Solutions becomes the largest shareholder of REC Silicon and, pending passage of SEMA, commits to a multi-phase, multi-billion-dollar expansion across the full solar energy supply chain.