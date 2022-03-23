KORE Power Acquires Northern Reliability

KORE Power, a US-based manufacturer of high-energy-density lithium-ion pouch cells and module configurations, said that it has has acquired Northern Reliability (NRI), a power and energy storage solutions provider which has worked in the renewables space for nearly 50 years.

As part of the acquisition, Kore has also launched KORE Solutions, a full-service storage integrator that will operate as a division of the US-based battery manufacturer, allowing Kore Power to become a vertically integrated energy solutions provider. Kore has also shared that it will immediately add 25 positions to its Waterbury, Vermont location, and that Jay Bellows, formerly President and CEO of NRI, will become President of Kore Power

“Kore Solutions brings the full weight of NRI’s expertise and support to optimize our storage technology offerings,” said Founder and CEO of Kore Power, Lindsay Gorrill. “Full integration of our product line allows us to provide better service, superior performance and safety.”

The relationship between Kore and NRI began two years ago, when the two companies collaborated on the Nomad Transportable Power project, which led to the development and commercialization of the Nomad Transportable Power System, which allows a semi-trailer bed to deliver up to 2 MWh of battery storage capacity with plug-and-play connectivity. The solution is available at 2.0 MWh, 1.3 MWh, and 660 kWh.

To kick of 2022, Kore Power announced that it had come to terms with Novonix on a letter of intent to enter into investment and supply agreements, under which Novonix will acquire an approximately 5% stake in Kore Power and will become the exclusive supplier of graphite anode materials to Kore Power’s large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility in the US.

Kore currently has an annual production capacity of 2GWh and expects to expand to a total annual capacity of 18GWh by the end of 2030. This jump in production capacity is expected to be facilitated by Kore Power’s plans to build a 12GWh manufacturing facility in Buckeye, Arizona to support the local market need for battery cells and systems. This facility will need close to 12,000 tonnes per year of graphite anode material when fully operational, which will be supplied by Novonix.