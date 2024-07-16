With acquisition of Lyra, Aurora adds automated permitting to its toolbox

Aurora Solar, a platform for solar sales and design, has acquired Lyra, a specialist in permit packaging software that enables solar professionals to automatically create permit-ready design plans.

The solar permitting process can be challenging due to complex regulations and reliance on manual input methods. Aurora, which specializes in streamlining the sales and design process for installers, sees its acquisition of Lyra as adding another tool to help speed up the permitting process.

“Lyra’s advanced automation software for plan sets is the solution the solar industry needs to alleviate a key homeowner pain point — the often agonizing local permitting process – and cut down on wasted time and energy for solar professionals,” said Chris Hopper, CEO at Aurora Solar. ” Our intention is to be the market leader in U.S. residential plan set services and automation; the acquisition of Lyra significantly accelerates our ability to achieve this goal.”

Aurora’s cloud-based platform uses data, automation and artificial intelligence to streamline the process of selling, designing—and now permitting—solar. The company reports that over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The acquisition of Lyra is only one of the many recent moves that Aurora has made to add tools to its toolbox for installers. In March, for example, Aurora Solar announced it was partnering with EagleView, a software platform provider for rooftop solar project designs and sales proposals, announced it has partnered with EagleView, an aerial imagery and geospatial software specialist. Under the partnership, Aurora will make use of EagleView’s high-resolution imagery taken from its aircraft fleet.