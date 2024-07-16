Solar trade group sets standards for ethical solar practices

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is releasing two new industry standards to help protect solar energy customers from deceptive and unethical practices and is seeking public comment on the standards.

The two standards, 401 and 201 ensure transparency for customers while also enhancing the safety and quality of installations.

Standard 401 will outline training requirements for solar salespeople, helping to establish ethical sales practices and ensure all solar customers have a thorough understanding of their investment before committing. Companies and salespeople trained under this standard will provide customers with comprehensive and clear disclosure of costs, key contract terms and technology information. Once the standard is published, a certified third-party will evaluate whether a company or individual has met the requirements.

Standard 201, creates a baseline for how residential and small commercial solar and storage systems are installed with the aim of enhancing the safety and quality of residential solar and storage installations, helping to minimize risks to homes and businesses and enhance grid reliability. Companies will receive a third-party audit of their written practices and field installations, helping to ensure safe installations and create a better experience for solar customers throughout the life of their system.

“These groundbreaking standards reflect the solar and storage industry’s commitment to ensuring every customer has a great experience going solar,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “We’ve heard customers loud and clear about what they want to see from the solar industry. Going solar with a SEIA-certified installer will give customers the confidence they need to make the best decision for their family.”

Over five million American homes have a solar system installed, and at least five million more households will choose solar by 2030, according to SEIA. While the majority of homeowners are happy with their solar installations, bad experiences do happen and these standards aim to eliminate them.

SEIA is an American National Standards Institute-accredited standards developer, and is currently developing 11 industry-wide standards, including standards on supply chain traceability and decommissioning. Learn more about the standards and SEIA’s consumer protection work.

SEIA standard 401 and 201 are now open for a 45-day public comment. Written comments received during the open public comment period will only be accepted through the Standards Public Review Comment Form.

