Aurora Solar adds EagleView aircraft imagery to rooftop design platform

Aurora Solar, a software platform provider for rooftop solar project designs and sales proposals, announced it has partnered with EagleView, an aerial imagery and geospatial software specialist. Under the partnership, Aurora will make use of EagleView’s high-resolution imagery taken from its aircraft fleet.

“This integration will empower solar professionals to prospect, plan, and validate solar projects with the highest accuracy possible,” said Aurora Solar. “EagleView’s high resolution aerial imagery, validated 3D roof models, and industry-leading structure measurements provide an additional layer of accuracy when selling and designing PV systems in Aurora — all without requiring physical site visits.”

High accuracy and speed in solar proposal generation can offer a competitive advantage in the residential solar sales cycle. Accuracy instills confidence in a prospective customer, while speed and the elimination of a site visit improve the customer experience, making it a smoother transition to residential solar.

Aurora’s platform makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) to construct its 3D models of homes and roofs in about 30 seconds. While a standard design service may range from 30 minutes to 24 hours, Aurora says its tool produced a design in 32 seconds on average, based on 340 trial runs of the software.

The “secret sauce” to the EagleView platform is the extremely high-resolution imagery taken from the company’s fleet of 130 aircraft. EagleView flies its aircraft above the solar project site, taking images from overhead and multiple low angles. Rendered together on the software platform, the images create a navigable 3D model of the building.

The aircraft capture six-inch resolution at fifteen-minute intervals. This is about four times more detailed than standard aerial imagery, and as much as 70 times more detailed than standard satellite imagery.

Together, Aurora and EagleView now have roof imagery that covers over 94% of the U.S. population, with 70 times more detail than satellite imagery, said the company.

Aurora Solar is holding a demonstration of the newly updated software platform on Thursday, March 7. A registration link can be found here.