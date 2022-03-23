People on the Move: Encore Renewable Energy, Perch Energy, Origis Energy, and more

Encore Renewable Energy announced that Ralph Meima has joined the company as VP of Project Development, joining Jake Clark who is now VP of Project Development. Together, they will support the development of over 80 MW of solar and energy storage assets over the next year as Encore expands its geographic reach outside of the Northeast.
Meima brings nearly a decade of experience in solar energy development plus earlier work in international IT marketing, systems consulting, and software development. Ralph has been a local renewable energy advocate via the Brattleboro, Vermont Energy Committee (2012-2021). He has an engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Arts from Johns Hopkins SAIS, and a PhD in management from Lund University, Sweden.
Perch Energy, a clean energy technology and services company, has announced the appointment of Bruce Stewart as CEO and the close of a $6.2 million round in Series A funding. Perch will use the funds to add talent and resources to build upon its community solar services and management platform, expand its innovative direct-to-consumer energy platform, and accelerate the growth of its community solar services business into an expanding list of U.S. markets.
Stewart brings expertise pivotal to furthering Perch’s mission of making cleaner energy options more accessible for all. Before joining Perch, Stewart served as President at Direct Energy Home, and Co-President of Centrica US Holdings, where he led the successful sale of Direct Energy to NRG for $3.6 billion in January 2021.
Glenna Wiseman has started a new post as Head of Marketing and Communications for Origis Energy and Origis Services. Now in house, the new role continues Wiseman’s 8 year service record with Origis Energy and Origis Services
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
Sponsored: Project Development Manager – Remote, NJ
Requirements:
- B.S. Degree preferred
- 7+ years of utility-scale solar project management or construction management
- Excellent knowledge of and passion for renewable energy with a track record of solar and energy storage projects
- Knowledge of EPC contracts, transmission, interconnection procedures, and environmental permitting.
- Experience budgeting and estimating projects
- Must have the ability to manage projects, and achieve time goals and deliver results
- Strong communication, analytical, and organizational skills
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office and MS Project
- Ability to travel up to 25% within assigned territory for pre-construction meetings, site visits, permitting meetings, and development sites
More information is available here.
