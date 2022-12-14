People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more.

Energy Vault appointed Jan Kees van Gaalen as chief financial officer replacing interim chief financial officer, David Hitchcock, who will remain as an advisor to Energy Vault through December 31, 2022.

Ascent Solar Technologies has hired Paul Warley Jr. as its next chief financial officer (CFO). Warley comes to Ascent Solar with significant experience in corporate turnarounds, restructuring, cross-border trade and capital advisory.

Enfinity Global announced Julio Fournier’s addition as its new chief growth officer to accelerate company’s execution across various strategies, including storage and the commercialization of energy. Before joining Enfinity Global, Julio served as Global Vice President and General Manager for EMEA at Canadian Solar.

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has named Jason Grumet as the organization’s chief executive officer following unanimous approval by the Association’s Board of Directors.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Kevin Scialabba started a new position as chief executive officer at Sigora Solar.

Lalitha Devarakonda, P.E, PhD. started a new position as principal engineer/ technical lead at EDF Renewables North America.

Gaurav Gupta started a new position as Senior Procurement Specialist at Heliene.

Design Engineer, Solar | Houston, TX

The Design Engineer performs all duties associated with the detailed design of utility scale solar projects with integrated battery energy storage. In this role, you will ensure that engineering is complete, accurate and constructible for all elements of a project’s scope. You will oversee contractor’s engineering performance and coordinates all contractor and owner’s engineering interfaces in addition to ensuring projects are completed according to project construction drawings and in accordance with project specifications, quality and performance requirements.

Responsibilities:

Establish conceptual design for new PV solar and energy storage utility scale projects

Solar PV system energy production modeling

Research, evaluate, and select system components including panels, inverters, racking, batteries, battery management systems, and grid interconnection

Prepare system one line diagrams

Prepare conceptual site layout drawings

PV system and battery storage system cost estimation

Maintain scope book template for renewable and energy storage RFPs

Contribute to the development of project deliverables as necessary during each step of project development, from creation to commercial operation

Participate in contractor/vendor selection process with a specific goal of assessing engineering experience, competencies, and capability

Coordinate with the project manager and project team to ensure that the contract requirements are applied during construction to achieve a ‘fit for purpose’ outcome and to ensure that design is executed in accordance with codes, specifications, the project schedule, and good engineering practice

Review all vendor drawings and documents received during the execution of the project for conformance to the contract

Assist project team, contractor, and vendors during design and construction to resolve technical queries, and interface issues, including RFI resolution

Supports project team, construction, and start-up on as needed basis

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in electrical, chemical, industrial, or mechanical engineering

4-5 Years of Professional experience preferably in an Engineering discipline; other relevant, desired, experience includes solar and/or energy storage

Experience with construction and execution of solar projects

Experience with construction and execution of battery storage projects

CAD proficiency

Knowledge of engineering fundamentals

This includes applying principles, techniques, procedures, and equipment to the design of electrical power generating facilities

Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of PV solar power facilities

Knowledge of the design and operation of lithium-ion battery storage systems

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of National Electric Code and IEEE Standards

Proficient with PVSyst, PVcase, and Helioscope or similar software packages

Knowledge of SCADA and DAS systems

Professional Engineering license is preferred

Apply here.