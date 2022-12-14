Sunrise brief: U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 forecasts a 23% decline in solar installations

Impact of Inflation Reduction Act delayed by trade and supply chain issues U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 forecasts a 23% decline in solar installations.

PowerFlex receives a $100M investment to accelerate EV charging solutions With this investment, Manulife takes a minority stake in PowerFlex and enables the company to deploy onsite solar, storage and EV charging solutions to meet high customer demand.

“Dragon scale” solar panels chosen for new space station housing units Space station developer Gravitics selected mPower for its interconnected mesh of silicon-based solar panels.

Solar Inventions achieves patent for silver-saving Configurable Current Cells The technology is estimated to save $2 million to $5 million per GW in solar projects and boosts rated power output. The company has patents in the U.S., China, and Israel for its cell configuration.

Solar carport tax incentives suggested in California California Senator Josh Becker submitted SB 49, which roughly states that California should incentivize parking lot solar power via an (as of yet) unspecified tax credit.

Microsoft, Nike and Common Energy partner on community solar in Oregon The community solar project, owned and operated by Standard Solar, will generate 3.6 million kilowatt hours of clean energy each year and lower emissions across the Greater Portland area.