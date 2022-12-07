Sunrise brief: Tariffs are not the biggest threat to U.S. module supply

Design framework for BIPV shading devices Canadian researchers have developed a new model to improve the performance of building-integrated PV (BIPV) shades in buildings. They considered solar electricity, heat transferred through windows, and interior daylighting quality.

Solar assets are underperforming by 8%, kWh Analytics reports The 2022 Solar Generation Index report showed a continued trend of solar asset performance falling below estimates.

Renewable Properties acquires 40 MW community solar portfolio in Maine This latest acquisition from NextGrid brings Renewable Properties’ Maine portfolio to over 42 MW now in various stages of operation, construction, and development.

Solar apprenticeship program to train and employ 10,000+ Illinois residents The Sustainability Hub, a partnership between Summit Ridge Energy, 548 Enterprise, Ecademy and the Power52 Foundation, plans to train veterans and other Illinois residents for solar careers.

Best practices for planting a pollinator-friendly solar project How to avoid critical mistakes when planting pollinators for solar projects.

Genie Energy to proceed with two New York community solar projects for 2023 construction The retail energy provider recently acquired rights to develop seven community solar projects with 34 MW of total capacity in New York and 30 MW of total capacity in Pennsylvania, which it is advancing through permitting.

Tigo Energy to go public via Roth Capital, Craig-Hallum SPAC platform The 15-year old solar inverter and electronics company will have a $600 million pre-money equity valuation when it goes public by Q2, 2023.

Solar anti-circumvention ruling will not damage short-term module supply, but UFLPA might The preliminary finding that solar companies are circumventing U.S. tariffs is not expected to have a tangible effect on solar component supply, according to TrendForce.