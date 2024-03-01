Sunrise brief: Solar generated 5.5% of U.S. electricity in 2023, a 17.5% increase

Grid operators in California and Texas earn “B” grades, others score poorly With two million megawatts of generation and storage projects awaiting interconnection studies across the U.S., a report gives grid operators grades for their interconnection processes ranging from B to D-.

Off-grid solar kit for EV pickup trucks Worksport announced a solar kit for pickup trucks that can be used a portable power source for leisure activities or as a temporary backup to recharge electronics or small appliances during power outages

MIT research provides roadmap to perovskite passivation In previous work, research teams developed methods for passivation, but there wasn’t clear understanding of how the process works. The new MIT study provides details on how to passivate the material’s surface so that the perovskite no longer degrades so rapidly or loses efficiency.

Calculating potential impact of EPA’s $7 billion Solar for All program Solar for All can jumpstart the solar market and expand the benefits of solar far beyond the initial five years of the program. Clean Energy States Alliance notes that after the award decisions are announced, additional states will be evaluating strategies and more households will benefit from this funding over time.

Solar generated 5.5% of U.S. electricity in 2023, a 17.5% increase Solar generation grew by 17.5% compared to 2022, albeit at a lower rate, adding just over 33 TWh of generation compared to the 40 TWh added in 2022.

Cadmium telluride solar cell based on indium gallium oxide emitter achieves 17.2% Developed by the University of Toledo, the cell achieved the highest efficiency ever reported for flexible cadmium telluride solar cells to date. The device reached an open-circuit voltage of 861 mV, a short-circuit density of 27.8 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 71.7%.

Shell to sell 25% of its U.S. solar assets, said Reuters Reuters reported that the oil major is continuing to draw back from renewable energy investment.