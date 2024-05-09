Sunrise brief: Global electricity sector emissions may have peaked last year

People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Trina Solar, New Leaf Energy and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Solar on the rise in Illinois In two separate announcements, a total of 285 MW of solar is beginning construction in Illinois in both a utility scale project and a community solar portfolio.
Was 2023 the peak for global electricity sector emissions? A report from Ember highlights how “a new era of falling fossil generation is imminent.”
Tigo introduces power electronics supporting solar modules up to 800 W The new MLPE from Tigo is designed to support commercial and industrial as well as utility-scale solar projects.
Global solar manufacturing sector now at 50% utilization rate, says IEA The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that global solar cell and module manufacturing capacity grew by around 550 GW in 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.