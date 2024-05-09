Sunrise brief: Global electricity sector emissions may have peaked last year

People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Trina Solar, New Leaf Energy and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Solar on the rise in Illinois In two separate announcements, a total of 285 MW of solar is beginning construction in Illinois in both a utility scale project and a community solar portfolio.

Was 2023 the peak for global electricity sector emissions? A report from Ember highlights how “a new era of falling fossil generation is imminent.”

Tigo introduces power electronics supporting solar modules up to 800 W The new MLPE from Tigo is designed to support commercial and industrial as well as utility-scale solar projects.

Global solar manufacturing sector now at 50% utilization rate, says IEA The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that global solar cell and module manufacturing capacity grew by around 550 GW in 2023.