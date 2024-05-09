Sunrise brief: Global electricity sector emissions may have peaked last year

Also on the rise: Tigo introduces power electronics supporting solar modules up to 800 W. More solar coming to Illinois. And more.

pv magazine usa

Share

People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Trina Solar, New Leaf Energy and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Solar on the rise in Illinois In two separate announcements, a total of 285 MW of solar is beginning construction in Illinois in both a utility scale project and a community solar portfolio.

Was 2023 the peak for global electricity sector emissions? A report from Ember highlights how “a new era of falling fossil generation is imminent.”

Tigo introduces power electronics supporting solar modules up to 800 W The new MLPE from Tigo is designed to support commercial and industrial as well as utility-scale solar projects.

Global solar manufacturing sector now at 50% utilization rate, says IEA The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that global solar cell and module manufacturing capacity grew by around 550 GW in 2023. 

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.