People on the move: Wood Mackenzie, Trina Solar, New Leaf Energy and more

Kiterocket announced it has hired Jessica Fishman as director for its renewable energy practice. As the climate tech sector experiences exponential growth, Fishman will lead the agency’s renewable energy client portfolio and continue its proven track record of advancing brands advancing the world.

Fishman brings 20 years of experience as a strategic marketing leader. Prior to joining Kiterocket, she worked at leading clean energy companies including Conergy and AlsoEnergy where she led marketing and communications departments. Fishman also spent nearly seven years as head of global public and media relations at SolarEdge where she built a highly effective and efficient public and media relations department during a high-growth period, which included three acquisitions and an IPO. The company ultimately emerged as an industry thought leader with a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Wood Mackenzie announced that Jason Liu has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO). Mr. Liu replaces former CEO Mark Brinin, who is departing to pursue other opportunities after successfully leading the company through its transformative carve-out.

Mr. Liu is a distinguished leader with over 25 years of experience leading growth-oriented, private equity-backed companies in the software and data industries. He most recently served as CEO of Zywave, a prominent provider of software, data, and analytics in the insurance technology space, where his strategic vision and operational execution doubled the size of the company and substantially enhanced its market position.

North America’s leading renewable energy search firm

Michael Frenette started a new position as Head of Community Solar and DG Origination at Trina Solar

started a new position as Head of Community Solar and DG Origination at Trina Solar Marguerite Wells started a new position as Executive Director at Alliance for Clean Energy New York

started a new position as Executive Director at Alliance for Clean Energy New York Erin Kendrick started a new position as Senior Director of Development, New England at New Leaf Energy, Inc.

started a new position as Senior Director of Development, New England at New Leaf Energy, Inc. Jason Claiborne started a new position as Senior Director, Wesern Business Unit at Catalyze Job of the Week Community Solar Developer – NY Job Description As the Director of Community Solar Development you will work on community solar projects in New York State up to 5MW with the trajectory of growing into the NE. You will lead the process including land acquisition, permitting, utility interconnection, regulatory compliance, environmental studies and all other tasks necessary for the successful development of solar projects. You will have two direct reports as well as oversee contractors and consulting agencies. Responsibilities Structuring, negotiating and managing land agreements and local tax agreements

Manage local government permitting process and environmental studies

Manage the utility interconnection process

Manage consultants, external stakeholders and other third parties to ensure project success

Work and coordinate with experts on project design

Manage budgets, milestones, schedules, and deliverables

Manage application to various solar incentive programs

Gather market intelligence and create strong relationships with appropriate government, regulatory and utility officials to maximize approval process, revenue and incentive mechanisms

Manage contracts and coordinate consultants for needed professional services including outside environmental, engineering and legal

Coordinate development efforts with engineering, financial and accounting teams

Provide local representation for all aspects project of project development Qualifications 3-5+ years of relevant experience in solar development with at least some of that time in NYS community solar

2+ Years leading solar permitting for project development

Bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering or other relevant field

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Ability to be self-motivated and sense of entrepreneurship

Strong organizational skills and rigor

Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional, multi-departmental tasks

Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills

Candidate must be articulated, motivated, independent, creative and organized. Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: Apply here.