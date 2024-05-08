Sunrise brief: Solar to contribute over 60% of new U.S. electricity generation in 2024

Also on the rise: Sodium battery startup wins People’s Choice Award at Industry Growth Forum. Passive solar tracker wind stowing boosts energy production. And more.

pv magazine usa

Share

Sodium battery startup wins People’s Choice Award at Industry Growth Forum Adena Power is developing an energy storage solution using sodium batteries and domestically-sourced raw materials.

Passive solar tracker wind stowing boosts energy production Solar panels are often tilted to a stowed position to prevent wind damage to utility-scale assets. Array Technologies introduced a passive stowing strategy that prevents unnecessary production losses.

Powering homes exclusively with hydrogen, solar, batteries Researchers in Spain has found that combining PV power generation with fuel cells and battery storage may help homes considerably reduce their levelized cost of energy. Their simulation reportedly demonstrated homes may also become completely self-sufficient.

Solar to contribute over 60% of new U.S. electricity generation in 2024 Despite this growth, fossil fuels dominate U.S. electricity. A 3% increase in total electricity generation across the U.S. is expected to be served primarily with solar, said a report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Virtual power plant preventing blackouts in Puerto Rico Sunrun, a U.S.-based residential solar installer, says nearly 1,800 customers have already signed up to its PowerOn Puerto Rico virtual power plant (VPP). The program deploys stored solar energy from customers’ batteries to the grid, preventing power supply shortfalls on the island.

To access low-cost renewables, a Colorado co-op plans to exit Tri-State utility United Power plans to work with other power suppliers over the next two years to secure alternative power supply on the open market.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.