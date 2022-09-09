Sunrise brief: Agrivoltaics co-locates solar and agriculture, yielding mutual benefit

Community bank tax equity financing backs 11.6 MW solar portfolio Funding for Renewable Properties’ community solar portfolio provided by KeyState Renewable’s SOLCAP solar tax equity fund.

Bi-directional charging approved for Nissan LEAF in the U.S. The Fermata Energy FE-15 charger passed key requirements from Nissan and is now verified to be compatible with the Nissan LEAF and available for fleets.

Agrivoltaics: Co-locating solar and agriculture yields mutual benefits National labs and universities are exploring the synergies of co-locating solar with cattle or sheep, crops, pollinator-friendly native plants, soil rehabilitation and other ecosystem services.

Solar inverter reactions to forest fires analyzed After forest fires caused power grid issues in 2016 and 2017, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation inverter reliability team determined that inverter settings need work to help them better react.

PVH to open 6 GW U.S. solar tracker manufacturing site PV Hardware expects the plant to be operational in 2023. This is the latest in a wave of solar supply chain onshoring in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Raptor Maps partners with JinkoSolar to streamline the PV module warranty process Raptor Maps reports that its new software provides a solution to a historically complex process by fusing robotically-captured inspection data with both in-field and manufacturer-supplied data.