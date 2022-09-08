Bi-directional charging approved for Nissan LEAF in the U.S.

Bi-directional charging technology is used not only for charging electric cars, but it can also send the energy stored in the car’s battery back to the building or the grid. Now Nissan Leaf owners equipped with the Fermata Energy FE-15 bi-directional charger can also take advantage of that functionality. According to Nissan, use of the approved charger will not impact the Nissan LEAF’s battery warranty.

The Fermata Energy Demand Charge Management application that works with the FE-15 charger continuously monitors a building’s electrical loads, and may draw on the Nissan LEAF’s energy to provide power to the building during high-demand periods when energy costs are high. In states with utility demand response programs, bi-directional-enabled Nissan LEAF vehicles (2013 and later) are able to safely send energy stored in the battery to the grid during peak energy demand times, such as in summer months.

“We applaud Nissan for their ongoing leadership in delivering new, meaningful technologies to EV owners. V2X bidirectional charging is an important innovation that enables Nissan LEAF owners to create additional value from the energy stored in the vehicle’s battery. That value helps reduce the total cost of ownership of their car, while supporting grid resilience,” said David Slutzky, CEO and founder of Fermata Energy. “At Fermata Energy, we were the first to receive the UL 9741 certification in the world and now the first to have Nissan’s approval on a bidirectional charger in the U.S.”

The Fermata Energy bi-directional chargers are installed at multiple sites across the United States. In Colorado as part of a vehicle-to-build (V2B) program, the Fermata Energy platform has lowered the electric bills at the Boulder North Recreation Center, saving the city on average $270 per month, the approximate cost of leasing a Nissan LEAF in some markets.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) conservatively estimates that 130 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be on the road globally by 2030. Bi-directional plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) offer an opportunity to support the grid, enhancing security, resilience and economic vitality. A bi-directional EV fleet could serve as both a clean transportation as well as an energy storage asset that could also create new revenue opportunities for EV owners or fleets. Fermata reports that the FE-15 bidirectional charger is available for commercial and government fleet owners.