Raptor Maps partners with JinkoSolar to streamline the PV module warranty process

With increased pressure on O&M margins, owners and operators are increasingly turning to technology-led solutions to maximize performance, reduce costs, and standardize processes. To meet this need, Raptor Maps, a provider of solar lifecycle management software, has released an enterprise-grade warranty claims product with JinkoSolar, one of the largest module manufacturers in the world.

“It is particularly exciting to have JinkoSolar as a launch partner, as they share our mission of enabling customers to scale solar operations in the long-term,” describes Raptor Maps CEO and co-founder Nikhil Vadhavkar, noting that JinkoSolar modules are accepted by 85 financial institutions. “In addition to providing better tools and guidance for boots-on-the-ground workers, we enable JinkoSolar to track in-field performance of their modules to monitor trends and proactively engage with customers.”

Raptor Maps is a U.S.-based solar software company and its flagship product, Raptor Solar, enables data-driven asset management for commercial and industrial portfolios. The company said its new software provides a solution to a historically complex process by fusing robotically-captured inspection data with both in-field and manufacturer-supplied data. Warranty submissions allow for an auditable data log and enable status updates.

“Our U.S.-based support team takes pride in being the most trusted supplier of solar and energy storage equipment in North America,” explains Nigel Cockroft, general manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. “Our commitment to customer success and long-term partnerships has earned us that trust. We are proud to be Raptor Maps’ launch partner, which helps us achieve this mission and provide a top-tier experience for JinkoSolar customers.”

To date Raptor Maps has provided analytics for over 65 GW of solar installations in 40 countries. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 43.0 GW for mono wafers, 42.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2022.