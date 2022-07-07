Sunrise brief: Polysilicon prices rise over 200% in 2022 amid supply shortages

Also on the rise: Entergy seeks to grow renewables up to 2500% over next decade. A zinc-based alternative to lithium-ion batteries. And more.

A polysilicon ingot.

Image: Daqo New Energy

Polysilicon prices rise over 200% in 2022 amid supply shortages  Polysilicon, a key material in the creation of solar panels, has undergone steady price climbs as output has been cut for a variety of reasons.

People on the Move: OYA Solar, SEIA, GridBeyond, and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

A zinc-based alternative to lithium-ion batteries  Salient Energy developed the water-based zinc-ion battery to have the same power, performance, and footprint as lithium-ion systems without the safety risk

New TVA solar projects will power DENSO’s Tennessee operations  The company has signed on for 10.5 MW of capacity through TVA’s Flexibility Program, as well as additional capacity under TVA’s Green Invest program.

Onward Energy purchases 1.1 GW operational solar portfolio  In its largest single investment in renewables, the independent power producer acquired 100% of the cash equity interests in the portfolio from Global Atlantic.

Nelnet acquires GRNE Solutions  The acquisition expands Nelnet into engineering, procurement, and construction services, with additional offerings in battery backup, electric vehicle charging, energy monitoring, and operations and maintenance services.

Entergy seeks to grow renewables up to 2500% over next decade  The power company has issued 2022 RFPs for 3 GW of new capacity, while projecting up to 17 GW of new renewable capacity by 2031.

 

