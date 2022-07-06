Onward Energy purchases 1.1 GW operational solar portfolio

Onward Energy announced it has acquired 100% of the cash equity interests in a 1,171 MW solar facility portfolio from Global Atlantic Financial Group. The solar assets are fully operational.
The 11 projects are dispersed across the United State in 8 states, and represent Onward’s largest single investment in renewables, bringing its power generation assets to 6 GW. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
Onpeak Capital LLC served as financial advisor and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal advisor to Global Atlantic. Milbank LLP served as legal adviser to Onward.
Onward Energy currently owns and operate 5 GW of solar, wind, and gas generation projects in the United States, spread across 45 large projects in 18 states. Its renewable portfolio provides enough power equivalent to the needs of 425,000 homes, and offsets roughly 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.
Global Atlantic operates in the US life insurance and annuity industry, bringing differentiated investment and risk management capabilities. In October 2021, the company sold its stake in solar and storage developer Origis Energy to private equity firm Antil Infrastructure Partners.
“We believe that this acquisition of high quality solar assets is a strong fit with our existing portfolio, consistent with our view of the energy transition and complementary to our growth strategy.” said Steve Doyon, Onward Energy CEO.
“This portfolio is part of a diverse set of solar investments that we’re proud to have built over the past seven years, and we believe that Onward Energy will be an excellent steward of these assets,” said Anup Agarwal, chief investment officer of Global Atlantic.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.