People on the Move: OYA Solar, SEIA, GridBeyond, and more

OYA Solar, a solar developer and independent power producer has announced the addition of Sebastien Huberti to the executive leadership team as Vice President, Project Finance.

Huberti has over two decades of Power & Renewables Infrastructure finance experience including finance transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and structured financing. He will lead OYA’s Project Finance team to execute OYA’s growing 2 GW active pipeline.

Huberti brings to OYA experience in global debt and equity transactions across a broad network of fields, including energy infrastructure, project development, and power generation. He has led large utility-scale, commercial and industrial, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions at leading renewable infrastructure firms.

Four companies, CEP Renewables, Kiewit Energy Group, Monarch Private Capital, and Moss & Associates, are joining the board of directors of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Additionally, the association named Laura Stern, co-CEO of Nautilus Solar Energy, vice-chair of its executive committee.

SEIA’s board of directors now consists of more than 50 companies from across the solar value chain, including installers, developers, manufacturers, financiers and service providers. Stern has served on the board of directors since 2014 and previously held the position of treasurer. Elections for a new treasurer are pending.

GridBeyond, an energy asset optimisation company, has appointed Laura Merriman as HR Leader to support global growth and develop its HR functions.

As the company opens to new markets around the globe, the new HR Leader will bring in those changes that the company needs to support its growth and development. GridBeyond has recently entered the Australian market in addition to the already existing North American and Japanese markets.

Merriman has been working in HR for over ten years, she has worked for several industries including sports and gaming, pharmaceutical, security and software, which have allowed her to gain broad experiences. She holds an MSC in Talent, Leadership and HR Strategy and is a member of CIPD.

During her career, she has delivered many employee and integration projects, including programs to support talent attraction and retention of high performing team members, to support business revenue model strategy employee integration plans, and training to ensure the strategic delivery of the performance management process.

American Lithium Corp. has announced the appointment of Claudia Tornquist to the Board of Directors and Ted O’Connor as Executive Vice President of the Company.

Tornquist, benefiting from many years of experience in the mining industry, serves currently as President, CEO, and director of Kodiak Copper Corp. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Sandstorm Gold, a gold streaming and royalty company. Additionally, she worked for nine years at Rio Tinto, as general manager in strategy, business evaluation, M&A and business development.

Tornquist is also a director of Silver One Resources and is a former director of Kennady Diamonds, which was acquired by Mountain Province. Tornquist holds a Master’s degree in engineering and Master’s degree in business administration.

O’Connor will be transitioning from his current role as a Company director and chair of the audit committee to a more hands-on role as Executive Vice President of Exploration and Development.

O’Connor is a professional geoscientist with over 30 years of experience in the exploration industry. Previously, he served as CEO and a director of Plateau Energy Metals, which was acquired by American Lithium last year. Between 2014 and 2021, he played a key role in Plateau’s development of the Macusani uranium district and the discovery of the Falchani Lithium deposit in southeast Peru. O’Connor is a professional geologist with a Master’s degree in Geosciences.

IHI Power Services Corp., a leading owner and operator of power plants across the U.S., has welcomed a new executive to its team of power generation experts. Kurt M. Hook, an energy industry veteran with over 30 years of leadership savvy and hands-on experience in plant operations, will assume the position of senior vice president of operations.

Hook brings extensive power industry experience to his new role and has held various executive-level positions with the likes of PIC Group, Ethos Energy and Wood Group over the course of his impressive career. With a direct focus on O&M and leadership, his background and in-depth understanding of the energy sector were key drivers of the organization’s decision to select him for the position.

As SVP of operations, Hook will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations and maintenance for each facility in IPSC’s diverse power plant portfolio, spearheading topline day-to-day organizational operations; further expanding IPSC’s remote operating center capabilities; lending leadership and direction to the management team to ensure alignment on the company’s strategic goals and objectives; and more.

Isabelle Deguise started a new position as Senior Director, Business Development at Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable

Igor Mogilevski started a new position as Product Solutions and Engineering Director at Solis Inverters

Pete Alyanakian started a new position as Director, Utility Scale at LONGi Solar

Sponsored: Senior Electrical Engineer | San Francisco, CA

As Senior Electrical Engineer you will be responsible for working with the Products team to define and grow the Development of Solar roof products. You will collaborate with engineering, science, and design as well as maintain relationships with customers.

Responsibilities:

Cable layout and management and connector selection for power conversion component selection

Electrical system sizing, layout, and installation documentation

Collaborate with mechanical engineering team for mounting and harnessing

NEC code compliance and UL certification for all electrical components

Bench and development scale prototyping and test development

Requirements:

3+ years with DC/DC and DC/AC power conversion

3+ years with new product development

3+ years with cable management and wire harnessing

UL certification experience

Familiarity with NEC as relates to wiring and grounding for DC systems greater than 50V.

Familiarity with NEC standards for photovoltaics preferred

Working knowledge of solar system power management preferred

Professional engineer license preferred

More information is available here.