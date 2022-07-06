Sunrise brief: Energy output is over 100 times the input needed to manufacture solar panels

Powering EV charging stations with agrivoltaics Oregon researchers find that placing agrivoltaic installations along highways to power EV charging stations can reduce both carbon emissions and range anxiety.

Hybridizing floating solar with hydropower Scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have said that the combination of floating solar with hydropower could reduce PV curtailment.

Modeling, inverters, and weather – oh my! The 2022 Solar Risk Assessment focuses on inverter failures and rosy risk projections, which are the leading causes of economic loss for utility scale solar facilities.

LG to source lithium from US producer From materials to production, agreement between Compass Minerals and LGES creates US supply chain to meet high demand for EV batteries.

Major Southeast utilities will reach only 9% solar by 2030, group projects Five major Southeastern utilities will not reach zero-carbon generation until 2071 or later, an environmental group projects.

Florida added more than 40,000 rooftop solar systems in 2021 The state achieved 41% year-over-year growth in added capacity, and surpassed 1 GW of cumulative installed rooftop solar.

Energy output is over 100 times the input needed to manufacture solar panels According to a third-party study, the projected output over the 40-year warranty period of Maxeon solar panels exceeds the energy demand of manufacturing them by over 100-fold. Plus, more details from the Maxeon-SunPower 2021 sustainability report.

Thin film solar may have carbon intensity advantage over silicon Thin-film cadmium telluride panels may have a $0.02 to $0.04 per watt carbon cost advantage over traditional polysilicon, said the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in an analysis of embodied carbon, embodied energy, and energy payback.